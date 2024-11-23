Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest as Grizzlies upgrade 2x NBA All-Star's status (Nov. 23)

The Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded star Ja Morant's status on their injury report ahead of Saturday's clash against the Chicago Bulls. Morant has been on the sidelines for seven consecutive games, ruled out with right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.

He sustained the injury on Nov. 6 against the LA Lakers at home after a mid-air collision with LA's two-way center Christian Koloko. Morant has received his first status upgrade since then as the Grizzlies have listed him as doubtful to play against the Bulls.

He remains unlikely to suit up as per the textbook definition of his latest status. However, if Morant becomes questionable or probable, he will be in contention to suit up.

The Grizzlies will get a solid boost with Morant returning after going 4-3 in his absence. In eight games, he has averaged 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists, shooting 44.8% and 25.8% from 3. After a slow start due to a lack of conditioning, Morant's production picked up in his last four games.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 with Ja Morant in the lineup.

Ja Morant stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Ja Morant has played seven games against the Chicago Bulls, averaging 22.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.1 apg, shooting 48.7%, including 52.2% from 3. Morant is 5-2 against the Bulls.

Morant wasn't in the lineup when the Grizzlies faced the Bulls earlier this season on Oct. 28. The Bulls won that matchup 126-123 behind a 30-point effort from star Zach LaVine. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic also tallied 20-point nights.

Desmond Bane led Memphis' charge with 30 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19. Five others scored over 10 points, but it wasn't enough to get the Grizzlies over the hump.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls game?

NBA TV will televise the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls game across the U.S. Meanwhile, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and Chicago Sports Network will provide coverage in local regions. Fans abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at the United Center. The Grizzlies are -5.5 point favorites to win with a -214 money line.

