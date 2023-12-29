Is Ja Morant playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest injury update for 2x NBA All-Star (Dec. 29)

Ja Morant is questionable against the LA Clippers on Friday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star was a late scratch for Thursday night's game after being ruled out due to an unspecified illness. It was Morant's first missed contest since his return four games ago.

The former Rookie of the Year has made a sensational return after missing the first 25 games due to suspension for a repeated offense of flashing a gun on Instagram Live in May. Morant has averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists in four games, shooting 50.6%.

He has four 30-point games and a game-winner in his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies MVP's return has inspired the team to a four-game winning streak as they went from 6-19 to 10-19. However, that streak came to a halt as Morant missed the Grizzlies' game against the Nuggets on Thursday. Memphis lost 142-105.

What happened to Ja Morant?

Ja Morant is dealing with an unspecified illness. It's unclear what the issue is, but it doesn't seem something long-term as Morant's been questionable. His status for Friday night's game could be 50-50.

Ja Morant stats vs LA Clippers

Ja Morant has played 11 games against the LA Clippers. He's 6-5 versus the Western Conference outfit. Morant averaged 22.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 6.2 apg on 50.5% shooting. He's yet to face them this season. Morant last played against the Clippers on March 31. He scored 10 points in that game, but the Grizzlies still registered a 108-94 win.

Grizzlies need Morant to get back to winning ways

It's a small sample size, but the Memphis Grizzlies will need Morant if they are to win games consistently. The Grizzlies have been one of the worst teams this season when Morant was on the sidelines for the first 25 games. They started 3-10. The Grizzlies found some recovery after Morant returned, as they went on a 4-0 streak.

The Grizzlies will need their star player to have a shot at prevailing against the star-studded Clippers. They could be without Kawhi Leonard, who is questionable, but James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook are available.