Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's availability (Mar. 29)

Ja Morant is doubtful for the Memphis Grizzlies in their crucial regular-season game against conference rivals, the LA Lakers, on Saturday. The Grizzlies' point guard is marked as "questionable" on the injury report due to a left hamstring strain, which has kept him sidelined for the past six games.

A major storyline for the Grizzlies is that this will be their first game following the dismissal of head coach Taylor Jenkins. The Memphis franchise made the decision to part ways with Jenkins after their 125-104 loss to the top-ranked OKC Thunder on Thursday.

The Grizzlies have been struggling with consistency lately, losing five of their last 10 games. Injuries and the absence of their superstar, Ja Morant, have significantly contributed to the team's recent challenges. Currently, Memphis holds the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 44-29 record.

Ja Morant stats vs. LA Lakers

Ja Morant has played 13 games against the Lakers and he boasts an excellent record against the Purple and Gold. The former Murray State standout averages 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game against the Lakers.

Morant has already played twice against the Lakers this season and he scored 20 points in each of the two games. In his most recent outing against the Lakers which came on December 15, he dropped a stat line of 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 29, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 pm. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. Lakers game will be televised live on FDSSE (local) and Spectrum SportsNet LA (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

