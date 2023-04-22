Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Lakers? Latest injury report on Grizzlies’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 22, 2023)

With the playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers poised at 1-1, Grizzlies’ fans will be hoping Ja Morant can return to fitness.

Morant missed Game 2 with what the team has only called "right hand soreness," but signs are emerging that he may try to play in the upcoming match.

After the team's practice on Friday, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins announced that Morant participated in a non-contact practice and will be listed as questionable for Game 3. While this news provides some hope that Morant will make an appearance, the fact that he only participated in non-contact drills leaves some doubt as to whether he's ready to take on the physical demands of the game.

Despite the uncertainty, the Grizzlies are likely to take a chance on Morant if he's able to play. With the series tied at 1-1, having their star point guard on the court would be a major boost. Of course, the effectiveness of Morant, should he play, is an open question.

Clayton Collier @ClaytonJCollier Ja Morant explaining his hand injury tonight, how his Game 2 status is 'in jeopardy,' and how he 'feels numb' when something bad happens at this point.



Morant finished game 1 with 18 points and converted 8 of his 14 field goal attempts. He has not been in the best of form with injuries recently and his team is bound to struggle to get past the Lakers without him.

Memphis Grizzlies might struggle to beat Lakers without Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are once again facing uncertainty regarding the status of their star point guard Ja Morant. The team has listed Morant as questionable due to right hand soreness. This comes after Morant missed Game 2 of the series against the LA Lakers due to the same issue.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will also be without Jake LaRavia, who is dealing with right calf soreness. Morant, who is in his fourth year in the NBA, has been a key player for the Grizzlies this season. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 61 appearances, making 59 starts.

StatMuse @statmuse Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s:



39.0 PPG

7.0 RPG

8.3 APG

1.3 SPG



The most PPG in Game 2 all-time. Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s: 39.0 PPG7.0 RPG8.3 APG1.3 SPGThe most PPG in Game 2 all-time. https://t.co/Zck8WyFKML

While his scoring numbers were impressive, Ja Morant has struggled to shoot from beyond the arc, with a three-point percentage of just 30.7%, the second-lowest of his 4-year career. Regardless, the Grizzlies responded with a concerted team effort in game 2 and saw 6 of their players scoring in double digits. Xavier Tillman top scored for the Grizzlies with 2 2points and 13 assists and a similar team performance might be required in Morant’s absence again.

