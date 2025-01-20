Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update for Grizzlies' All-Star candidate (Jan. 20)

Ja Morant's injury-prone season has seen him miss 18 games and lose his eligibility for NBA awards. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is dealing with a new setback of late and missed Friday's 140-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs. After dealing with thigh, hip, knee, back and shoulder injuries, Morant is dealing with a right foot ailment.

The Grizzlies are in action during Monday's early slate, and speculation continues to grow about Morant's status. The Grizzlies have officially listed him as available after listing him as questionableearlier , citing a right foot soreness injury. It's the same issue that sidelined him against the Spurs. Morant will likely be a game-time decision.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said his star player was playing through the injury for a couple of games. Morant last played on Wednesday, so he has received significant rest since. He could be likely to suit up, unlike Friday. Morant carried a questionable status in that contest before being ruled out closer to the game.

Ja Morant Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant has appeared in 13 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 43.8%, including 27.6% from 3. He's been dominant, winning nine times against the Grizzlies' conference rivals.

It includes their recent matchup on Jan. 11, when the Grizzlies won 127-125 on the road, and Morant shone in the clutch. He tallied 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in an underwhelming effort overall but compensated for it with his shotmaking in crunch time.

Ja Morant hit the game-tying shot with 54.0 seconds left and the go-ahead field goal with 18.1 seconds left, turning a potential loss into a win. He only made five field goals on 19 attempts, but two came when it mattered the most.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?

TNT, TruTV and Max will provide live coverage of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies game nationally. FanDuel Sports Network North and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast will provide coverage in local regions. Fans outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET at the FedExForum, the Grizzlies' homecourt.

