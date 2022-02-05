Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA season

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are among the surprise teams this season. They are currently third in the Western Conference standings with a record of 36-18 heading into tonight's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Morant has become a superstar this season, becoming one of the must-watch players in the NBA. He's averaging 26.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

In addition to Morant, the Grizzlies are loaded with young players and veterans. Their depth is among the best in the league, as evidenced by their winning record despite their multitude of injuries and coronavirus cases this season.

The Grizzlies are in the final game of a three-game road trip, entering tonight's game with a record of 1-1. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at the end of January before bouncing back with a huge win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz walk in the garden, take over the garden.



bing bong. walk in the garden, take over the garden. bing bong. https://t.co/J3g2LLI0vX

What is Ja Morant's status for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as questionable for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic. Morant is nursing a sore right foot and appears to be a minor injury. With the 22-year-old superstar playing at least 34 minutes per game in his last eight appearances, it's understandable the Grizzlies will give him some rest.

They are also going up against the Magic, one of the worst teams in the NBA. It's bad news for Magic fans looking forward to seeing him, but health is always the priority. The Grizzlies are 11-2 this season without Morant, so they are definitely capable of getting a win in Orlando.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



QUESTIONABLE

Ja Morant - RT Foot Soreness



OUT

Dillon Brooks - LT Ankle Sprain @memgrizz status report, Feb. 5 at @OrlandoMagic QUESTIONABLEJa Morant - RT Foot SorenessOUTDillon Brooks - LT Ankle Sprain .@memgrizz status report, Feb. 5 at @OrlandoMagic:QUESTIONABLEJa Morant - RT Foot SorenessOUTDillon Brooks - LT Ankle Sprain

Morant and the Grizzlies will also be without Dillon Brooks for tonight's game. Brooks is still recovering from a left ankle sprain and he's not expected to be back until after the All-Star break. Santi Aldama, Yves Pons and Tyrell Terry are all out and currently assigned to the NBA G League.

When will Ja Morant return?

Morant is considered day-to-day by the Memphis Grizzlies. He's not expected to miss a lot of games if he does not play against the Magic. It's highly possible for Morant to suit up tonight, depending on how his foot feels hours before tip-off.

How does Ja Morant's absence impact the Memphis Grizzlies?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Grizzlies are in great position against the Magic even if Morant misses tonight's game. They are 11-2 when Morant went down with a knee injury earlier this season so expect players such as Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to step up in his potential absence.

Edited by Arnav