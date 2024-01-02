Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Jan. 2)

Ja Morant will be part of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation when the San Antonio Spurs visit them on Tuesday, January 2. The All-Star guard has had a major impact on his team since returning from a 25-game suspension. In his six games so far, Morant is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.7% and 17.2% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are still far from being at full strength, though. Steven Adams is out for the season following surgery on his knee. Brandon Clarke also remains out due to a tendon issue in his left Achilles. However, Derrick Rose has recovered from his injury issues and should be part of the team's rotation against the Spurs.

Nevertheless, Ja Morant will be the star of the show for Memphis. His explosiveness gives his team a new dimension, both in the half-court and in transition. His ability to force defensive collapses before making smart reads ensures his teammates get easy looks on secondary drives and catch-and-shoot threes.

The Spurs currently rank 25th in the NBA for defensive rating. Morant's silky movement and explosive shot-making will likely put San Antonio's lackluster defense under an intense spotlight. This could be even more magnified if Memphis can find ways to drag Victor Wembanyama out of the paint to open up consistent driving lanes to the rim.

Ja Morant and Marcus Smart could form a tough partnership

Marcus Smart joined the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason as part of the three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. Over the season's opening months, Smart operated as Memphis's primary ball-handler.

However, now that Ja Morant is back in the rotation, Smart has moved into a more natural role of a combo guard. During his final two seasons with the Celtics, Smart's ability to run an offense and be a primary playmaker improved dramatically. Now, he can use that playmaking ability to provide some secondary creation alongside Morant.

Yet, it's Smart's elite defense that will make his partnership with Morant tick. His ability to guard multiple positions and shut down isolation plays will unlock Morant's offensive abilities. Memphis now has an elite point-of-attack defender and an elite interior defender in Jaren Jackson Jr.

As such, Morant doesn't need to be as concerned when he's leaking out on the break, beaten off the dribble or gets run into a screen. There's less of a workload on his shoulders defensively, which should see his offense go to another level. Smart can be an important shot-maker at times, too.

Overall, the duo of Marcus Smart and Ja Morant could become a genuine threat in the Western Conference, assuming both of them can stay healthy and get on the same page.