Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Latest on Eastern Conference reserve's status

Jalen Brunson will play for the Eastern Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The New York Knicks guard will make his debut in the event coming off the bench. He was chosen by league coaches as one of the East’s reserves.

Brunson has often been speechless when asked to comment about his All-Star selection. Leading into the special week, he has largely been mum about his feelings, only sometimes holding back tears at the thought of his accomplishment. He recently said that he could only dream of such an opportunity when he was a kid. It's an honor he will fully enjoy on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson had been so good this season that some analysts thought he deserved an All-Star start over Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks. As 50% of the voting is determined by fans, getting that enviable spot was a tall order against the former Portland Trail Blazers superstar.

The players, however, recognized his worth as did the coaches. He was eventually named as part of the Eastern Conference reserves.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson has missed only three of the New York Knicks’ 55 games. He last failed to suit up for his team on Feb. 8 against his former team the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson rolled his right ankle two nights before in the Knicks 123-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. New York promptly held him out even though he said that the injury wasn’t serious.

On Feb. 10, he appeared on the “Jimmy Fallon Show” and was asked about the status of his ankle. Brunson once again emphasized that it was nothing serious but he would only play if the Knicks gave him clearance to play.

Since missing the game against the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson has played in New York’s last three games. He was a staple in his team’s injury reports but was eventually allowed to play. The Knicks have not played since Thursday so he is ready to help the Eastern Conference try to win the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The best way to catch the action is to see the event live at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tickets on Vivid Seats go as low as $350.

ESPN and TNT will air the game on national TV. ESPN 2 and NBA TV will also feature the same matchup. Streaming the action is possible via the NBA League Pass.