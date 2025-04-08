  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar (April 8)

Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar (April 8)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 08, 2025 13:40 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics. [photo: Imagn]

Jalen Brunson will likely play for the New York Knicks on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. Brunson returned from a 15-game absence due to a right ankle sprain on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns. The All-Star point guard, who did not suffer a setback, received a probable status ahead of the showdown with the defending NBA champs.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, Brunson was not his usual prolific self in the Knicks’ 112-98 win over the Suns. He had a 15-point, six-assist and two-rebound night after a month on the sidelines. The Knicks want him to regain his rhythm ahead of the playoffs, so playing the lefty guard could be their priority.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain in the New York Knicks’ 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers in early March. Brunson stepped on the foot of Austin Reaves three minutes into the extra period. The former Villanova star refused to go out until he made two crucial free throws.

The Knicks were forced to commit an intentional foul to get their leader off the court. Brunson heavily leaned on the team’s training staff as he gingerly walked into the locker room. The pro-Lakers crowd at Crypto.com Arena gave him warm applause as he exited the floor.

Ad
Ad

New York Knicks need Jalen Brunson healthy for the playoffs

The New York Knicks sit at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the Indiana Pacers (47-31). Tom Thibodeau’s team can’t fall below the No. 4 spot and they’re too far behind to challenge the Boston Celtics for the second seed.

Regardless of New York’s rank at the end of the regular season, the team badly needs Jalen Brunson to be healthy. Thibodeau’s offense stuttered when Brunson did not play. In back-to-back games in mid-March, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets, teams that are limping to the finish line.

Ad
Ad

Surviving a first-round series, even with home-court advantage, could be a tough task if Brunson is not 100% healthy. The Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons or the Indiana Pacers could send them to an early vacation.

If the Knicks advance, they will likely open the semis on the road. Beating a higher-seeded team without their best playmaker and scorer in a seven-game series could be near impossible.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी