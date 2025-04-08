Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar (April 8)

Jalen Brunson will likely play for the New York Knicks on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. Brunson returned from a 15-game absence due to a right ankle sprain on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns. The All-Star point guard, who did not suffer a setback, received a probable status ahead of the showdown with the defending NBA champs.
Unsurprisingly, Brunson was not his usual prolific self in the Knicks’ 112-98 win over the Suns. He had a 15-point, six-assist and two-rebound night after a month on the sidelines. The Knicks want him to regain his rhythm ahead of the playoffs, so playing the lefty guard could be their priority.
What happened to Jalen Brunson?
Jalen Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain in the New York Knicks’ 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers in early March. Brunson stepped on the foot of Austin Reaves three minutes into the extra period. The former Villanova star refused to go out until he made two crucial free throws.
The Knicks were forced to commit an intentional foul to get their leader off the court. Brunson heavily leaned on the team’s training staff as he gingerly walked into the locker room. The pro-Lakers crowd at Crypto.com Arena gave him warm applause as he exited the floor.
New York Knicks need Jalen Brunson healthy for the playoffs
The New York Knicks sit at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the Indiana Pacers (47-31). Tom Thibodeau’s team can’t fall below the No. 4 spot and they’re too far behind to challenge the Boston Celtics for the second seed.
Regardless of New York’s rank at the end of the regular season, the team badly needs Jalen Brunson to be healthy. Thibodeau’s offense stuttered when Brunson did not play. In back-to-back games in mid-March, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets, teams that are limping to the finish line.
Surviving a first-round series, even with home-court advantage, could be a tough task if Brunson is not 100% healthy. The Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons or the Indiana Pacers could send them to an early vacation.
If the Knicks advance, they will likely open the semis on the road. Beating a higher-seeded team without their best playmaker and scorer in a seven-game series could be near impossible.
