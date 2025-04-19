Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar (April 19)

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will be enjoying home court advantage in their series against the Detroit Pistons, which will kickstart on Saturday, Apr. 19, at the Madison Square Garden. The game will start at 6 PM Eastern time as part of the four-game slate to open the NBA playoffs this year.

Brunson, the Knicks’ focal point on offense, is expected to lead New York in their series opener against the Pistons, as he is currently not on the injury report. The Knicks are at full force for the game with their core players, such as Mikal Bridges, Karl Anthony-Towns and OG Anunoby all available.

Brunson has carried the heaviest load for the team this season, averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game to lead the Knicks to the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

The 28-year-old guard played just 65 games this season as he suffered an ankle injury in March. He returned to action with the Knicks with four games remaining in the regular season, as he got ready for the playoffs.

They will be facing a resurging Pistons, who boast a deep young roster led by former top pick Cade Cunningham, a tall point guard unlike Brunson.

The series is expected to go the distance, as the two teams finished their season series with two wins apiece this year.

Jalen Brunson happy to see his teammates find their groove during his injury downtime

Jalen Brunson did not play for over a month, but the star guard remained optimistic as his teammates found their groove on the floor without him.

Talking to ESPN following his return, Brunson lauded his teammates for sticking together without him and keeping the team afloat ahead of the playoffs, where depth could be crucial.

"I don't want to say [my injury] was a silver lining, but whenever someone goes out, it's a collective team effort and everyone steps up. It gives everyone a chance to come together and get better,” Brunson said.

Brunson has shown that he can perform in the playoffs before. Prior to signing with the Knicks, Brunson played with the Dallas Mavericks, where he and Luka Doncic led the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, only to lose to the eventual NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

As the main man with the Knicks, Brunson is expected to be the driving force for New York’s playoff success. They are regarded as one of the contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference, with only two teams above them in the regular season standings.

The Knicks made it to the conference semifinals last season, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. In Game 7, Brunson left the game with a fractured left hand.

