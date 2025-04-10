Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on Knicks superstar's availability (Apr. 10)

With the playoffs around the corner, the New York Knicks need to get as close to full strength as they can. That includes their best player and leader, Jalen Brunson.

Brunson missed 15 games with an ankle injury, but he's been back on the court in their last two games. He returned from his month-long absence in the win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, scoring 15 points on nine shots to go along with two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes.

The two-time All-Star guard followed that up with a big game in the overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Brunson finished with 27 points on 10 of 21 shooting, adding one rebound, 10 assists and five 3-pointers.

With the Detroit Pistons on deck, he isn't listed on the injury report. Brunson is expected to be back to his usual workload and stay on the court for around 36 minutes, as he has shown no signs of any sort of setback.

The Knicks have a solid 50-29 record, and barring a shocking turn of events, they will finish the season with the third seed in the Eastern Conference. That will grant them a first-round playoff matchup with the Pistons.

Health will be a major factor for the Knicks again

Even though Jalen Brunson is likely back to full strength, the New York Knicks still have some health issues to address. Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for wearing his players down, especially in the playoffs when rotations tend to shrink.

OG Anunoby is dealing with a thumb injury and is listed as out against Detroit. The same applies to Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee) and Ariel Hukporti (season-ending knee injury).

Robinson, Anunoby and Hart would likely suit up if this were a playoff game, but given how the Knicks fared down the stretch last season, there are more than enough reasons to be worried about their health going forward.

The Pistons aren't the same team of old, and they've taken two out of three games from New York this season, both at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks can't afford to overlook them.

They have gone a combined 0-15 against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and LA Clippers this season, and that's a worrisome trend with the playoffs in sight.

