Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight in Game 3 against Pistons? Latest on Knicks superstar's status (Apr. 24)

The New York Knicks will head into Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series under mounting pressure after surrendering home-court advantage to the Detroit Pistons with a Game 2 loss. Jalen Brunson and his team now face the task of securing at least one win in Detroit to regain control of the series.

The silver lining for the Knicks is that they will have a full roster available, including their floor general, Jalen Brunson. After an injury scare in Game 1, Brunson dispelled any doubts by taking the court in Game 2, where he delivered an outstanding individual performance.

Brunson logged 44 minutes, scoring 37 points on 12 of 27 shooting, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range, while also adding seven assists. Despite his efforts, the Knicks fell short. As Game 3 approaches, the responsibility will once again fall on Brunson to set the tone early and lead New York’s push to reclaim momentum in the series.

Jalen Brunson wins Clutch Player of the Year award

Jalen Brunson has been named the NBA's 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year, edging out Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards for the prestigious honor. Following the announcement, Brunson spoke openly about his journey, emphasizing that he had to grow and develop into the player he is today, rather than relying on raw talent like some of his peers.

Brunson has been a standout performer in critical moments throughout the season, consistently delivering for the Knicks when it matters most. His clutch excellence has carried over into the playoffs, where he has already scored 26 fourth-quarter points across two games, the highest total of any player so far.

How to watch Jalen Brunson in action during Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3?

Fans can watch Jalen Brunson in action during the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game on TNT, FDSDET (local) and MSG (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Knicks are set to face the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 on Thursday, April 24, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

