Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks All-Star's status for Game 2 (May 8)

The New York Knicks have listed All-Star guard Jalen Brunson as available for the highly anticipated Game 2 of the Eastern Conference's semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Knicks rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at home.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to NBA advanced stats, during the regular season, the Pacers were the second-fastest team with a pace rating of 102.16, only behind the Wizards. In contrast, the Knicks were the slowest in the league, posting a pace of 95.96. This clash of styles is likely to continue defining the series.

Expand Tweet

Coach Tom Thibodeau showed a reluctance to utilize his bench extensively, with four of the five starters logging 42 minutes or more in Game 1. With Robinson sidelined for six to eight weeks, Precious Achiuwa is expected to see regular playing time, and Alec Burks might also be added to the rotation.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson’s injury concerns have been problematic this season. He injured his left knee in a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein during a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3.

Although MRI results revealed no major problems, Brunson sat out the following game against the Atlanta Hawks.

This incident came after he had already missed a game due to cervical spasms in his neck before playing the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Earlier in the season, he also missed a game due to a right ankle sprain, which occurred during a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

Jalen Brunson stats vs Indiana Pacers

Jalen Brunson has appeared in 12 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 7-5. He has averaged 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 block on 51.5% shooting, including 39.5% from beyond the arc on 3.6 attempts and 83.1% from the free-throw line on 4.9 attempts.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

The marquee Game 2 clash between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV.