Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Knicks star's status for ECF Game 1 (May 21)

Jalen Brunson is set to take the floor for the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With a clean injury report, the Knicks will have their full roster available, including their star point guard.

Brunson and the Knicks enter the series with one goal in mind - revenge. Last season, New York fell to Indiana in a grueling seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs. Despite being hampered by injuries to key players, the loss still lingers in Brunson’s memory, fueling the team’s motivation heading into this highly anticipated rematch.

"I mean, it still kind of bothers me," Brunson said. "Obviously it was a missed opportunity last year playing them at home in Game 7, regardless of who we had out there."

Jalen Brunson was outstanding against the Pacers in last year's playoffs. Before suffering a fractured left hand in Game 7, the crafty point guard gave Indiana plenty of trouble with his shot-making and playmaking. Over the seven-game series, he averaged 29.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field, including 31.6% from 3-point range.

Brunson has carried that momentum into the current postseason, continuing to showcase his elite scoring ability, particularly in clutch fourth-quarter moments. His offensive brilliance has played a pivotal role in leading the Knicks past the defending champion Boston Celtics in the previous round and overcoming a gritty Detroit Pistons team in the first.

How to watch Jalen Brunson in action during Knicks vs. Pacers?

The Game 1 between the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers will take place on Wednesday, May 21, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on TNT while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

