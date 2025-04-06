Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Knicks superstar's availability (Apr. 6)

New York Knicks fans are thrilled to hear that Jalen Brunson will play in his highly anticipated return against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Brunson, who has not featured in the lineup since Mar. 6, is set to suit up and play a role as New York goes in search of their 50th win of the season.
NBA insider Chris Haynes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Brunson will return to the lineup to face Phoenix.
It has been a month since Brunson last played any competitive basketball, and Knicks fans will be hoping their All-Star guard can get some valuable minutes in before the postseason begins on Apr. 19.
Against the LA Lakers on Mar. 6, Brunson landed awkwardly on his right ankle and was visibly uncomfortable in the overtime loss. The point guard was examined after the game with the Knicks revealing a sprain. At the time, Brunson was expected to miss just two weeks, but that number increased to 31 days.
The Knicks have managed to hold on to the third spot in the Eastern Conference, holding off late season pushes from the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. Overall, Tom Thibodeau's team have won nine of their 15 games since Brunson's unfortunate injury, with OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns stepping up in his absence.
Jalen Brunson's influence and impact cannot be overstated. He has been central figure in Thibodeau's offense, leading the team in points (26.3) and assists (7.4).
It will be interesting to see whether Tom Thibodeau limits Brunson's minutes on Sunday, considering he is returning from a lengthy spell on the sideline. Currently, Brunson ranks 15th in the entire NBA with 35.4 mpg.
Guard Jalen Brunson put up exceptional numbers in his last outing against Phoenix
The Phoenix Suns will take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season with Jalen Brunson putting on a show for the 17,071 fans at the Footprint Center the last time these two teams met on Nov. 20.
The former Villanova star was in exceptional form on the night, shooting 12-of-21 from the field to finish with with a game-high 36 points. He converted seven 3-pointers and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Add to that the 10 assists, two rebounds and the steal Brunson recorded, and his display against the Suns could be considered one of his most complete performances of the season.
In the end, a strong outing from Brunson was enough to carry the Knicks over the finish line, with New York walking away with a 138-122 victory on the night.
