Is Jalen Johnson playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Hawks forward's status (Jan. 30)

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will miss Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been sidelined with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to the NBA's official injury report.

The Hawks announced in a tweet on Wednesday that Jalen Johnson will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The report further said that he will miss he rest of the season and is "expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2025-26 season."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injury occurred on Jan. 23 during the Atlanta Hawks' 122-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors, after Johnson blocked a layup attempt by Toronto's Scottie Barnes. He had been dealing with a right shoulder inflammation before this latest setback.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 20th pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Duke was enjoying a breakout season with the Hawks. He was averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

What's next for Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks?

Jalen Johnson against Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn

The loss of Jalen Johnson for the remainder of the season is a significant blow to the struggling Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks (22-25) have dropped six consecutive games and are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

While star guard Trae Young's performance has kept the Hawks a bit competitive. The absence of Johnson adds more pressure on the three-time All-Star, who's averaging 22.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 11.4 apg and 1.3 spg.

Other players are going to step up for the Hawks, and they include 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. The rookie is still finding his footing in the league and is avergaing 10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 1.2 apg.

Shooting forward De'Andre Hunter will also play a prominent role in ensuring that the Hawks stay afloat. He will most likely become the No. 2 option and is averaging 19.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.5 apg.

The Hawks face a tough task in snapping their six-game losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.