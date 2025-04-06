Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update on Nuggets star (Apr. 6)

Jamal Murray is questionable for the Denver Nuggets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Murray has played 65 of the Nuggets’ 78 games this season and has been key for the team, averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47.6% shooting.

His contributions, along with Nikola Jokic, have led Denver to the fourth seed (47-31) in the Eastern Conference. However, the team has lost three games in a row in Murray’s absence. The Nuggets sit just half a game ahead of the Golden State Warriors (46-31), who are on a roll, winning five in a row.

Murray being listed as questionable is a positive sign for the Nuggets as they are 4-6 in their last 10 games. This is the perfect time to bring Murray back to breathe some life into the team.

Denver will likely rely on former MVP Russell Westbrook to start if he isn't fit. Westbrook has also been solid for the Nuggets, averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 36 games as a starter this season.

DaRon Holmes II is also on Denver’s injury list and will miss Sunday’s game as he heals from an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers will be without Pascal Siakam and Isaiah Jackson. Ben Sheppard might also sit out and is listed as doubtful.

Jamal Murray’s stats against the Indiana Pacers

Jamal Murray has been solid in 14 career games against the Indiana Pacers. He averages 16.3 ppg, 5.6 apg and 4.0 rpg.

Murray was active during Denver’s previous game against Indiana on Feb 24, which the Nuggets won 125-116. Murray was key and finished with 16 points, six assists and one steal.

When and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Pacers-Nuggets matchup will take place at Ball Arena on Sunday. Tip off will be at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ALT, KUSA and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also catch the action on stream via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

