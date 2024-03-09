Is James Harden playing today against Chicago Bulls? Latest on former NBA MVP's status (March 9) 

James Harden makes his way to the LA Clippers' injury report for the first time this season. He's been healthy since his season debut, playing 56 games consecutively. Harden is questionable for the Clippers' early start on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

Harden has been instrumental in the Clippers' 40-21 season. He's provided the team with the reliability they have coveted at the point guard position for the past few years. Harden's production has been solid as a third option. He's averaged 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists, shooting on 45/41/88 splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to James Harden?

Harden is on the Clippers' injury report, citing a left shoulder strain. It's the first ailment of his season. The injury likely seems to be a day-to-day issue. Harden and the Clippers have likely locked up a homecourt berth in the playoffs. They could use this stretch to manage the workload of Harden and other stars so their rhythm remains intact while they are healthy in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

James Harden stats vs. Chicago Bulls

James Harden has averaged 19.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 7.1 apg against the Bulls in 26 games. He holds a 16-10 record against the six-time NBA champions.

Harden had a forgettable outing the last time he faced the Bulls. He was with the Philadelphia 76ers at the time. Harden only produced five points, on 2-of-14 shooting in a 109-105 double OT loss on Mar. 20.

He's in a different situation with the Clippers, though. Not having to consistently play as a second option has lifted a significant weight off Harden's shoulders. He's thriving as a third option, impacting the game at a high level with his playmaking ability more than scoring.

He's grown comfortable in that role at this stage of his career rather than dropping 30 nightly like he did in his prime.

If he suits up Saturday, Harden will have a bounce-back game on his mind. He has the momentum, too, after excellent showings in his past two games. Harden had 29 points and eight assists in Monday's 113-106 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 56.3%, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

James Harden followed it up with a 21-point, seven-assist outing in a 122-116 win over his former team, the Houston Rockets, on Wednesday.

The Bulls have won their past three games, so the Clippers could use Harden's services. However, the extent of his injury remains unknown, so his availability for the game is uncertain.