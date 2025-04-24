Is James Harden playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (Apr. 24)

James Harden is expected to play for the LA Clippers when they host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Thursday. The guard was not listed on the team's injury report for a crucial Game 3 at the Intuit Dome. To add, the Clippers will have a fully healthy roster at their disposal against the Nuggets.

Harden's availability comes as a massive boost for the LA unit that looks go up in the series. The 11x NBA All-Star comes off a 18-point outing in their 105-102 win. He shot 7-17 from the field and 4-11 from the deep while adding three rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

James Harden made history in Game 2 vs Nuggets

James Harden might not have had a mammoth scoring night in Game 2 against the Nuggets, but 'The Beard' made his way to record books for his steals.

Harden needed only one steal to take 14th place on the all-time total steals list in NBA Playoff history. He surpassed former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade. While Harden has just one steal through the first two games, he still has an opportunity at getting up to 12th by the end of the first round matchups.

Harden comes into the playoffs on the back of an impressive regular season averages of 22.8 points on 41.0% shooting from the field and 35.2% from the deep, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 79 games this season — the most he has played after his 78 games in the 2018-19 season when he was part of the Houston Rockets.

