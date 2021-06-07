Is James Harden playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Brooklyn Nets will look to strengthen their hold on the Eastern Conference semi-finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks when the two teams meet at Barclays Center tonight for Game 2.

The Nets took a 1-0 series lead, winning Game 1 by a margin of 115-107. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were the main architects of that win, scoring 29 and 25 points, respectively.

The Nets suffered a major setback, though, with James Harden leaving the floor in the first minute of the match because of tightness in his right hamstring.

James Harden is heading to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/r8hmUGHF05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2021

It was the same injury that kept him out for over a month during the regular season campaign. The Brooklyn Nets management and fans will be hoping he returns soon as it may not be an easy road to winning without James Harden in the lineup.

The Nets played 36 games in the regular season without the former league MVP and had a 19-17 record in that stretch, while they went 29-7 with him in the lineup (39 games).

Will James Harden be able to suit up for Brooklyn Nets tonight?

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled James Harden out for Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. It is a huge blow for the side as their opponents will be looking to make a strong comeback after their dismal performance in Game 1 on Saturday. The Bucks shot just 6-of-30 from long range in that match, but are known to bounce back from poor performances.

On top of that, Khris Middleton, the team's second top scorer behind Giannis this season, had a quiet night as well, scoring 13 points. If he, along with Giannis and Jrue Holiday, get going offensively in Game 2, the Brooklyn Nets could be put under immense pressure, especially without James Harden.

The 31-year-old has been crucial for the Brooklyn Nets because of his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates and pick up pace when they are finding it difficult to get going offensively.

James Harden has a Triple-Double of 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST for the @BrooklynNets! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WCQWZbSEAQ — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

However, it seems like the right decision to sideline James Harden for tonight's game. This series is likely to be a close contest and may go right down to the wire.

The Brooklyn Nets will need James Harden to be at his 100% in that case, which could be one of the reasons they aren't willing to rush him back this early.

Dear reader, could you please take a short, 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee