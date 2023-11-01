Is James Harden playing tonight vs LA Lakers? Latest update on star guard after Clippers trade (November 1)

Early Tuesday morning, James Harden found himself on the move. Months after he requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, he has been moved to the LA Clippers.

James Harden's playing status vs. the LA Lakers is not known, but it seems unlikely that he will suit up. Just one day after the deal, he is still getting himself acclimated with his new team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the trade, Harden spent the past week ramping up at the Philadelphia 76ers' training facility. He expected to join the team on their opening night road trip, but the team held him back after being away for 10 days.

Harden could very well be on the bench Wednesday night against the LA Lakers, but it probably won't be in uniform. The Clippers themselves likely want to gauge where he's at from a physical standpoint before throwing him out there in such a high-profile game. The same likely goes for P.J. Tucker as well as he was also part of the blockbuster trade.

When could James Harden make his debut for the LA Clippers?

Looking at their schedule, things line up perfectly for James Harden to make his debut in the near future. After their matchup with the LA Lakers on Wednesday, they are off for four days before hitting the road to face the New York Knicks.

Having all those days off in a row should allow Harden to be ready later this week. He might even have an opportunity to practice with his new team during that break.

More importantly, the consecutive days off gives Harden a chance to fully ramp up before making his debut. He has yet to play this season, and didn't do much work with the Philadelphia 76ers due to his absence for personal reasons.

There is always the chance Harden shocks everyone and playes Wednesday, but that seems doubtful. With their upcoming schedule the way it is, it makes more sense to use this week as a chance to get him fully intergrated before playing.

If Harden is able to suit up against the Knicks later this week, the Clippers will have almost an entire full season with their new team. They're going to need all the time they can get as they have things to figure out. Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook are all stars who need the ball. Given their status in the league, there is certainly going to be growing pains as they figure out how to co-exist.

NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that James Harden won't be suiting up against the Lakers Wednesday. They are focused on him getting reps in practice before hitting the floor for his debut.

Expand Tweet