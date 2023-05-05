Is JaMychal Green related to Draymond Green? Exploring the relationship between the two players

Amid the Golden State Warriors' ongoing second-round showdown with the LA Lakers, fans are wondering, Is JaMychal Green related to Draymond Green?

Given that both men play for the Golden State Warriors, there have been questions regarding whether or not they're another brotherly NBA duo like the Morris brothers.

Despite sharing a common surname, the pair are not related in any way. However, the two have actually known each other and competed against one another since their teenage days.

Now, the two teammates seem to have a pretty good relationship, with Draymond praising JaMychal for being "a dog". In the absence of Kevon Looney in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, JaMychal proved him right with 15 points in just 12 minutes.

