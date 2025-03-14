Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Grizzlies' former DPOY (Mar. 14)

Memphis Grizzlies' star Jaren Jackson Jr. is in contention to return in Friday's matchup against the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson has been out since Mar. 3 with a left ankle sprain. The former Defensive Player of the Year is "questionable," as per the Grizzlies' latest injury report. He will likely be a game-time decision.

Ad

Jackson's return is critical for Memphis ahead of this matchup. The Grizzlies will need some size in their lineup to tackle the Cavaliers' frontcourt tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Grizzlies are also on a four-game winning streak. To continue that against the Cavaliers could be the perfect icing on the cake for the West contenders.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has played at an All-NBA level, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals, and would instantly help them sustain their momentum.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaren Jackson Jr. stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 1.9 bpg against the Cavaliers in eight games. He has five wins against the East contenders. Jackson and the Grizzlies fell short in their first meeting with the Cavaliers on Feb. 24.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former DPOY tallied 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 50.0%. Jackson was a +/- +7, tied for the highest on the team, despite the 129-123 loss.

Ad

It was a neck-and-neck contest for the most part, but the Cavaliers pulled away in the clutch. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley scored 33 and 25 points each. Cleveland dominated the boards with a 57-37 advantage, including 22 offensive boards.

It isn't one of Jackson's strongest suits, but if he can battle Mobley and Allen in the post for rebounds, the Grizzlies would have an even better chance of causing an upset.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast will provide coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Viewers without cable TV access can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at the FedExForum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.