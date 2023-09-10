Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing vs Canada? September 10, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Bronze Medal Game

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been one of the few big men who is currently rostered in Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, the NBA's reigning defensive player of the year has been rumored to be out for the upcoming bronze medal game against Canada.

With all the speculation swirling around, Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds confirmed that Jaren Jackson Jr. will not be suiting up for the battle for third place along with Paolo Banchero and Brandon Ingram.

"Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram all out (illness) for USA Basketball today vs. Canada in the bronze medal game," posted Reynold in the social media platform X.

In seven games, Jackson Jr. averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Numbers don't jump out but his size inside the paint makes it hard for players to cut in the lane.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero will also not be playing the bronze medal game and that subtracts another big man from Coach Steve Kerr's roster. Team USA will most probably field Milwaukee Bucks backup center Bobby Portis Jr. and incoming Utah Jazz sophomore Walker Kessler, who played sporadically throughout the tournament.

New Orleans Pelicans winger Brandon Ingram is also included on the injured list and this is the second straight game that he will miss.

Team USA will be fielding only nine players against Canada. Aside from Kessler and Portis, the Americans will field Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Cam Jonhson.

Jaren Jackson Jr. says Team USA doesn't need extra motivation heading to the bronze medal matchup vs. Canada

In the last practice of Team USA before battling Canada for the bronze medal, Sportskeeda's Ivan Saldajeno caught up with Jaren Jackson Jr. and spoke about USA sprinter Noah Lyles' comments about proclaiming NBA title holders as 'World Champions.'

"It's just going out there and hooping again. It's what we do that so we love. We've all been playing basketball since we were very young, so we don't really need any extra motivation to go out there and play. You just go out there and hoop," Jackson said.

This is going to be the second straight FIBA World Cup that the USA team will not take home the gold medal. With Team USA's performance, more netizens are swinging to agree with Lyles' comments.