Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Cavaliers center's latest injury update for Game 5 (May 15)

Jarrett Allen is questionable to play in Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Eastern Conference semis against the Boston Celtics. Allen is yet to make his series debut. He hasn't played since Game 4 of the Cavs' first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Cleveland dropped to 3-3 in the 2023 NBA All-Star's absence in the postseason.

The Cavs fell 109-102 at home in Game 4 despite a valiant effort in Allen and leading scorer Donovan Mitchell's absence, who missed the contest with a calf injury. Allen's absence may have proved costly for the Cavs, who could have used his interior presence on both ends, especially with the Celtics missing Kristaps Porzingis this series because of injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jarrett Allen?

Allen is on the Cavaliers' injury report for the past seven postseason games, citing a right rib contusion. He suffered the injury in Game 4 against the Magic in the third quarter after Mo Wagner bumped him in the rib area. Allen hasn't made much progress on his injury, holding him back from playing since then.

Expand Tweet

Evan Mobley has played as a center primarily in his frontline pairing's absence, while Tristan Thompson has also received key minutes off the bench. That's likely the case if Allen continues to miss time.

Jarrett Allen 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Jarrett Allen played four games before his injury, all in the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. He averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals, shooting 67.6%. He was the Cavaliers' most impactful player apart from All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

With one game away from elimination, Cleveland may feel Allen's presence could have changed the course of the series, especially with how Game 4 went. The Cavaliers were in it until midway through the fourth quarter but eventually ran out of steam in the clutch.

The Celtics are more talented and deep than Cleveland, so missing a key figure like Allen would've hindered their chances of a miraculous run against Boston.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 5?

TNT and TruTV will nationally broadcast Game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, while Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US and local regions can subscribe to NBA League Pass to catch live action online. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the Celtics' home floor.

Boston is up 3-1 and the favorite to clinch the series with a win on Wednesday night at home. The Cavaliers could be severely depleted for this contest, with Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert listed as questionable.