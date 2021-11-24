Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jaylen Brown made his anticipated return from a hamstring injury last Monday when the Boston Celtics took on the Houston Rockets. Brown missed eight games due to the injury and he looked good on his return to the court despite limited minutes.

Back on November 8th, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced that Brown will miss at least two weeks due to a right hamstring strain. It was a big blow to Boston as they were struggling at the time. However, the Celtics went 5-3 in the eight games Brown missed.

On his return from injury, Jaylen Brown was limited to just 23 minutes against the Rockets. Brown finished with 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting and made three shots from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds, a steal and a block to help the Celtics win 108-90.

Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow Watch Jaylen Brown take over this game in one minute Watch Jaylen Brown take over this game in one minute https://t.co/BoOeNYgVoI

For the season, Brown is averaging 24.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in nine games. He's also shooting 49.1% from the field, 40.6% from the three-point area and 80.0% from the free throw line.

What is Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics has a hamstring issue

The Boston Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets. His right hamstring strain was not the cause of his status, but a return to competition reconditioning.

It is understandable that the Celtics will be cautious about Brown's injury and return. He missed eight games and he's body needs to adjust in order to play more minutes. It should also be noted that Brown missed the preseason after testing positive for COVID-19. He has commented before that the illness has affected his conditioning in some games.

According to Celtics beat writer Keith Smith, Jaylen Brown mentioned after the game against the Rockets that he did not feel any pain in his hamstring. However, Brown noted that there is some tightness, so the Celtics are just being cautious.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Grant Williams might have had a slip of the tongue this morning. He said the Celtics need to have a "next man up mentality" then realized the updated injury report isn't out. He added "Yeah, people are out."



Both Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson are questionable for tonight. Grant Williams might have had a slip of the tongue this morning. He said the Celtics need to have a "next man up mentality" then realized the updated injury report isn't out. He added "Yeah, people are out."Both Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson are questionable for tonight. FWIW, Jaylen Brown said he didn't have pain in his hamstring following Monday's game vs Houston, but that he could feel a little tightness. Hamstring injuries can be really tricky, so Boston likely won't push Brown if he's feeling anything at all. twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/… FWIW, Jaylen Brown said he didn't have pain in his hamstring following Monday's game vs Houston, but that he could feel a little tightness. Hamstring injuries can be really tricky, so Boston likely won't push Brown if he's feeling anything at all. twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/…

Smith added that Celtics big man Grant Williams might have given away Brown's status for the game. Williams said the team has the "next man up" mentality and that "people are out" for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have three more players on the injury list. Josh Richardson is also questionable due to a non-COVID illness, while Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas are assigned to the NBA G League.

How does Jaylen Brown's absence impact the Boston Celtics?

If Jaylen Brown misses the game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics are going to miss his scoring and defense. Brown could match up well against James Harden or Kevin Durant. His offense will make Harden or Durant work hard on defense, while also playing great D against two of the best offensive players in history.

