Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Hawks? Latest injury report on Celtics’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 15, 2023)

Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Jaylen Brown will be out there when the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks.

Brown reportedly cut his hand on a broken vase while he was watering his plants. This happened just before the end of the regular season. While some didn't believe that this truly happened, it seems to be legit. At the very least, Brown did have a cut on his hand that required stitches.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. This is going to be game one of the series as the Celtics will host Atlanta at the TD Garden.

After an impressive regular season where Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points per game, it's obvious that the Boston Celtics need him ready to go if they want to win an NBA title. Any missed games from Brown could be the reason Boston doesn't win a championship.

So, is Jaylen Brown playing tonight? Yes, the star Celtics forward will be out there.

Boston Celtics need Jaylen Brown

This is huge news for a Boston team that has Championship aspirations. After losing in the NBA Finals a season ago, Boston came out even better than they played last season. Many believe that they’re the title favorite as they head into the first round, with possibly only one team in the Eastern Conference standings in their way. At the moment, Boston currently has the second-highest odds to win it all.

With +310 odds to win the finals, Boston is going to need Jaylen Brown out there in every single game. Although he's going to be playing on Saturday, Boston is also going to have to be hopeful that he doesn't have any setbacks and that nothing is wrong with his hand. If he can't get his shots off like he typically does, this could be an issue for the Celtics.

