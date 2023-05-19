Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Heat? Latest injury update on the Celtics star ahead of matchup (19th May 2023)

The Boston Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference finals after a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, things didn't get off to a good start for the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, as they lost Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

Furthermore, Jaylen Brown was seen nursing his elbow after hitting the court following some contact when diving for a loose ball.

Jaylen Brown grabs his elbow in pain after the Heat and Celtics go after the loose ball Jaylen Brown grabs his elbow in pain after the Heat and Celtics go after the loose ball 🙏🏽https://t.co/Uzo5RjPFer

However, the Boston Celtics have now confirmed that Brown will be available to play in Game 2 via their injury report, but he will continue to wear his protective face mask.

Brown, 26, has enjoyed a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this season, being selected to his second All-Star team and first All-NBA team as a result. In 67 regular-season games, Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 49.1% shooting, including 33.5% shooting from deep.

During the playoffs, Brown has maintained his effectiveness on the offensive end. In 14 games thus far, the Georgia native is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 53.6% shooting, including 44.7% from the perimeter.

Still, Brown and the Boston Celtics will need to overcome the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat if they want to live up to pre-season expectations. Last season, the Boston Celtics suffered a six-game NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown is Supermax eligible

Following his selection to the All-NBA second team, Brown has now become eligible for a supermax contract extension. The Designated Veteran Extension, also known as the supermax, would see Brown earn $290 over five years on his next deal.

Jaylen Brown is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. Yet, with the Boston Celtics now able to offer him a significantly larger payday than any other team, the likelihood is that he will remain in Boston for the prime years of his career.

The Houston Rockets could hold interest in Jaylen Brown

According to a March 31 report by Houston Rockets insider John Granato, Jaylen Brown could be a top target for the Western Conference team.

"Yesterday, I got some insight into the Rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston."

It's worth noting that Grantao's statement came before Brown made an All-NBA team. As such, the possibility of a supermax contract being on the table for Brown wasn't likely a consideration, and now, the Rockets will probably be looking elsewhere. Although, their recent addition of Ime Udoka as coach could complicate things.

Furthermore, if the Boston Celtics can defeat the Miami Heat in their current playoff series, JBrown will be returning to the NBA Finals for the second straight season. There would likely be no reason for him to join a rebuilding team on his next deal - especially if he can win championships alongside Jayson Tatum.

