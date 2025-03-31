Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Celtics superstar's status (March 31)

The Boston Celtics, coming off an NBA championship last season, are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. Boston extended its win streak versus the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night and will be back in action on Monday for the fifth leg of its five-game road trip.

Star wing Jaylen Brown has played a crucial role in Boston's eight-game win streak dating back to its March 14 victory over the Miami Heat. Entering Monday's matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies, Brown's status is up in the air with right knee posterior impingement.

Due to his lingering injury, Brown is questionable to suit up against Memphis. He has been designated as a game-time decision on Monday's injury report.

Jaylen Brown posted 14 points in Boston's win over San Antonio, noticeably taking a back seat to the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, who combined for 50 points. The Celtics secured a 121-111 win over the Spurs for their eighth win in a row.

Looking to extend their win streak versus the Western Conference's fifth seed, the Celtics are at nearly full strength with the exception of Brown's injury designation.

Jaylen Brown lone listing on Celtics injury report

One note about Boston's injury report for Monday night's showdown versus the Grizzlies is the team's overall health for the contest. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is the only player listed on Boston's injury report with his GTD designation.

The Celtics will be at full strength if Brown is a go but are in no hurry for the four-time NBA All-Star to return. Boston is favored entering this matchup versus Memphis, coming into Monday as a 4.5-point favorite with Brown's status up in the air.

The Grizzlies are also relatively healthy for their matchup against Boston, with just two listings on their injury report. Forward Brandon Clarke will miss extended time with a high-grade PCL strain, while Zyon Pullin has been ruled out while he continues to recover from a right patellar tendon surgery.

Pullin hasn't suited up since Feb. 12 and will wait to make his return to Memphis' rotation.

