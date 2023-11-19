Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update on Boston Celtics star's status after injury in last game 

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the Boston Celtics Nov. 19 contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The star wing slipped on the Toronto Raptors' in-season tournament court and looked to have pulled a muscle. Brown's availability will likely be a game-time decision for the coaching and medical staff.

Brown, 27, has been performing at a high level. The 8th-year wing is averaging 22.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's shooting 47.2%, hitting 37.8% from the 3-point range and converting 73.3% from the free-throw line.

However, Brown's much-discussed ball-handling issues have continued to blight him. He has turned the ball over 29 times in 11 games, despite the Celtics removing some of his play initiation duties.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Joe Mazzulla has begun deploying Brown as more of a slasher and spot-up shooter as the coaching staff looks to get the best out of their All-Star. Nevertheless, Brown is still an elite player.

He's undoubtedly top-20 in the NBA, if not top-15. His ability to bully his way to the rim, consistently convert from mid-range and knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities from the perimeter make him a tough cover for any NBA defense.

Jaylen Brown is the most controversial member of the Boston Celtics roster

He might be an All-Star and an All-NBA second-team selection, but Jaylen Brown consistently splits opinions amongthe Boston Celtics fanbase. That divide has only grown larger following Brown's $304 million supermax contract extension during the off-season, which will begin in the 2024-25 campign.

Boston's fans are torn on whether Brown is the ideal fit next to Jayson Tatum. Some believe that the Celtics offense stagnates whenever Brown is in possession, as he consistently looks for his own shot rather than make the correct play. Others, though, believe thaat his high-level offense elevates the Celtics and raises their overall championship ceiling.

There have been countless discussions about hether Brown and Tatum can win at the highest level together despite their incredible postseason success. The truth is simpler, though. The Celtics have struggled to find the ideal role for Brown, as Tatum has evolved into a borderline superstar.

This season, the Boston Celtics have an array of talent, which is allowing them to run a diverse offensive system. That new system is putting Brown in a better position to be successful.

However, if the veteran wing wants to put fan discussions behind him, he must help the franchise win their first championship since 2008.