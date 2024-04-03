Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 3-time NBA All-Star's status (April 3)

Jaylen Brown is questionable to play against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. Brown missed Monday's 118-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He's up to nine missed games this season. However, the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to play against the Thunder.

It's a big boost for the Celtics, as the Thunder can cause them headaches. Being at full strength could elevate Boston's shot at defending homecourt against a top Western Conference contender. In 66 games, Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 50/36/70 splits.

The Celtics have gone 9-0 in Brown's absence but entered most of the games as the overwhelming favorites.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Brown is dealing with a left-hand sprain. He sustained the injury in Saturday's 104-92 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown said that he slipped and hit his hand on the floor, leading to the injury. He was also dealing with a stiff back before the game.

Brown practiced before Monday's contest without a wrap, seemingly looking comfortable as he got a few shots up.

Jaylen Brown Stats vs. OKC Thunder

Jaylen Brown has averaged 18.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.0 apg in 12 games against the OKC Thunder. He has recorded seven wins. Brown's best scoring game against the Thunder came on Apr. 27, tallying 39 points, adding 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals, shooting 50.0% in a 119-115 loss.

Brown had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 127-123 loss for the Celtics when they last faced the Thunder this season on Jan. 2. Brown shot a measly 22.2%, missing all eight 3-point attempts.

He will hope for a better showing this time and lead the Celtics to a win.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics?

ESPN will nationally televise the OKC Thunder-Boston Celtics game. Local TV operators Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Boston will also broadcast the matchup. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the Celtics' homecourt.

Boston enters this game as the favorite, with the Thunder also having a concerning injury report. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is iffy to play, and his absence could hinder the Thunder's shot at winning their season series against Boston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have homecourt advantage, while they are likely to deploy a healthy lineup.