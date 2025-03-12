Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Celtics superstar's availability (Mar. 12)

Jaylen Brown is one of the key names listed as day-to-day ahead of the Boston Celtics' matchup against the OKC Thunder at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The F/G has been listed as questionable with a right knee/posterior impingement. He joins starters Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) on the team's injury list.

Brown has been one of the vital cogs in the Celtics lineup and suited up in the game against the Utah Jazz despite being listed on the IR. He ended his evening with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block. The wing's availability will be a massive boost for the defending champions as they take on one of the teams to beat this season, the Thunder.

Jaylen Brown makes feelings clear on Luka Doncic, calls Lakers superstar a generational talent

Speaking to reporters after the Celtics' solid win over the LA Lakers, Jaylen Brown was asked about his take on Luka Doncic. The 4x NBA All-Star was a defensive force tasked to take on the Slovenian, and his lockdown defense was on full display as Doncic struggled for a good portion of the game.

“I think Luka is one of the greats. He is one of those generational talents. So I have fun watching Luka play offensively, like what he’s capable of doing, scoring the ball like his talent is, offensively, his talent is next to none. So, he’s one of my favorite players on that side of the ball, so I spend a lot of time watching his game and things like that."

Despite Doncic's fourth-quarter heroics, Boston held on and Jaylen Brown's field day played a part in the defending champions equalling the scoreline against their archrivals. Now, the Celtics will hope Brown stays healthy as they look to retain their title.

