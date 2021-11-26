Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are 1-1 since Jaylen Brown returned from an eight-game absence due to a right hamstring strain. They are now in Texas after the holiday to take on the young San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

The All-Star shooting guard has had an uneven two games, which is expected to happen after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He looked like his old self in his first game back from a long absence against the Houston Rockets. Brown finished that game with 19 points, highlighted by 6-13 shooting, including 3-6 from downtown in only 23 minutes of game time.

The Boston Celtics listed Jaylen Brown as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets, but the 25-year old played his usual minutes. However, the Nets' length and defense somewhat affected his timing. He only had 13 points with 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Brown missed all of his eight attempts from three-point range.

The University of California, Berkeley alum mentioned that he didn’t feel any pain from the hamstring and added that it was only a little tight.

What is Jaylen Brown’s status for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs?

Like the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown is again listed as questionable. The right hamstring strain that caused him to miss eight straight games is not the reason for the “questionable” status.

The Boston Celtics call it return to competition conditioning or simply managing a previous injury. A hamstring injury, though, can be quite tricky, so the Cs are just trying to be cautious and making sure he is 100% okay. If the team feels like they should keep him under wraps, they will not hesitate to do it.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

If Boston is extremely careful and keeps Brown out of the lineup against the Spurs, he should be back in the Celtics’ next game. They’ll be on the road yet again to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. That should be more than enough time to carefully manage the injury.

How does Jaylen Brown’s absence impact the Boston Celtics?

Injuries to Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams have certainly affected the Boston Celtics rhythm and chemistry. [Photo: CelticsBlog]

The Boston Celtics are 5-3 without Brown in the lineup. Although the Green Machine has a winning record during that span, they still clearly miss his production and talent. The Celtics are an entirely different team when their starting shooting guard is healthy and playing like what he’s capable of.

Green Machine @Greenmachine17_ Let’s not forget how good Jaylen Brown has been playing this season:

24.9 PPG

5.8 RPG

1.2 SPG

49.1 FG%

40.6 3pt%

60.6 TS%



On track for 2nd straight all-star appearance🔥 Let’s not forget how good Jaylen Brown has been playing this season:24.9 PPG5.8 RPG1.2 SPG49.1 FG%40.6 3pt%60.6 TS%On track for 2nd straight all-star appearance🔥 https://t.co/IwQU8UscZR

Before his inconsistent performance in the last two games, Jaylen Brown was the Boston Celtics’ scoring leader. The team, as proven by his absence, misses his ability to take defenders one on one and to make the big shots when Jayson Tatum is covered. They will definitely need him, particularly with Robert Williams sitting out against the Spurs.

