Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest injury update on Celtics superstar (Mar. 21)

The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for Friday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. The 2024 Finals MVP has been ruled out due to right knee posterior impingement, a lingering issue that has already sidelined him twice in the past week.

Brown appeared to injure his knee during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Mar. 12. He subsequently missed the next game against the Miami Heat on Mar. 14.

Although Brown returned to the court for the second leg of the back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets on Mar. 15, he exited after 24 minutes. However, it was not because of the knee, but due to back spasms that prevented him from finishing the game. He then sat out the game against the Nets on Mar. 18. While his back seemed to have improved, the team ruled him out due to the recurring knee issue—one that will also keep him off the floor tonight.

Despite Brown’s absence, the Celtics won all three games by an average margin of 7.3 points. Similarly, Jayson Tatum and co. should secure another win against the struggling Utah Jazz on Friday.

Fan laud Jaylen Brown after he shows off MIT identity card

It's no secret that Jaylen Brown is a man with a hobby of absorbing knowledge. Even after making it to the NBA, he has remained deeply connected to his passion for learning. This has often led him to be a guest professor at prestigious institutions like Harvard and MIT.

Brown shared a photo of his MIT identity card on X on Thursday, and the post quickly went viral. Fans, including former Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett, were impressed by this off-court accomplishment and lauded his commitment to personal growth.

"You different JB Keep setting the bar!", Kevin Garnett wrote.

“And you were also a NASA intern? Sheesh dude. Slow your pace. Making the rest of us look bad lol,” a fan said.

“Love everything that you’re doing JB! Such a brilliant mind and talent!” another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“NBA player by day, quantum physicist by night,” one fan said.

“Inspirational stuff this + winning finals mvp sets a standard of excellence demon,” a fan said.

“That’s what’s up! Congrats on getting back to it,” another fan said.

Jaylen Brown is also having a pretty memorable performance on the court this season, averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and a career-high 4.7 assists per game.

