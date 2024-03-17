Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest injury update on the 3X All-Star (March 17)

Jaylen Brown has been incredible this season for the Boston Celtics, being one of the team's best defenders on the court with his evergreen offense. The three-time NBA All-Star was listed as questionable before the team's Thursday night game against the Phoenix Suns but ended up being available. Fans are wondering if it will be the same decision against the Washington Wizards.

As of now, he is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Moreover, Jayson Tatum is also listed as questionable with a right ankle impingement. It will be a game-time decision regarding his status against the Wizards.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring strain) and Derrick White (left-hand sprain) are both sidelined for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics enter this game on a four-game winning run following a devastating six-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 7, 2024.

They have been mostly consistent throughout this season, boasting the best record in the league at 52-14. They are also the number one-ranked offense at 121.9 and the second-best defense at 110.4 in the league.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown was included in the Celtics' injury report for a sacroiliac strain against the Denver Nuggets in the 115-109 loss back on March 7. He was also included in the March 12 injury report, before the team's 121-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, he ended up being upgraded to available in those two matchups and looked as dominant as ever at both ends of the court. He also didn't play with any minutes restrictions, continuing under his usual rotation on the team.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points on 50.2% shooting, including 35.4% from beyond the arc, along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs. the Washington Wizards

In the 21 games he's played against the Washington Wizards, Jaylen Brown has averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The scoring production has always been there for Brown.

Interestingly, he is averaging 27.0 points on 56.4% shooting against Washington this season.

Considering that the Washington Wizards are the 30th-ranked defense in the league with a 119.5 rating, Brown can use this opportunity to continue his strong production this month with another excellent outing.

During the Boston Celtics' 133-129 win against the Wizards on Feb. 9, 2024, Brown put up 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting while also having 7 rebounds and 3 assists to help secure the win.