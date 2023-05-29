Is Jayson Tatum playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on Celtics star ahead of matchup (29th May 2023)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as active for Monday’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat. He has no injury designation.

The injury report for Game 7 is short. Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed as a game-time decision. He is likely to play after playing in Game 6 after missing Game 5. He is battling an ankle sprain.

Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon is also listed as a game-time decision. Brogdon missed Game 6 and left Game 5 early with a forearm injury.

The Celtics forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the series. Derrick White’s buzzer-beater in Game 6 forced a Game 7 back in Boston.

Tatum has been solid in this series. He scored more than 30 points in four of the six games. He has shot 50% or better in four of the six games as well.

Tatum has struggled from downtown in the series. He has shot less than 35% in five of the six games from 3-point range. He shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range in Game 4, which was Boston’s biggest win of the series.

The Celtics have tied the series after facing a 3-0 deficit. No NBA team has ever come back from 3-0 down in a playoff series in the league’s history. Teams are 0-150 in the series after trailing 3-0.

Only three teams have ever forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0, and all three lost. The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers were the last of the three teams to do it before Boston.

Boston is favored by -7 points in Monday’s game. The game tips at 8:30 p.m. ET and airs on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat: Game Preview

Boston will look to shoot a lot of 3-pointers on the offensive end in Game 7, as they dominated in Games 4 and 5. They shot 45 threes in Game 4 and 39 in Game 5, at 40% or better in both games.

Much of their offense comes from the perimeter first and they are a better team when they get more shots off from deep. The Celtics were second in the league in 3-point attempts in the regular season with 42.6 per game.

Miami will need to make adjustments to up their perimeter defense to win Game 7. They will also need a heroic performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler has struggled since Game 2. He has shot 50% or less from the field in the four games since.

