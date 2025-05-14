Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Knicks? Latest update on Celtics star after horror setback in elimination Game 5 

As the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics face elimination on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, Joe Mazzulla would have shuddered at the sight of Jayson Tatum leaving Madison Square Garden on crutches following a 121-113 defeat in Game 4 on Monday.

The star forward won’t be available after suffering a devastating injury, one that many players fear most.

The injury was triggered when Jayson Tatum stretched for a loose ball following a turnover by Jaylen Brown. But he couldn't reach it and collapsed to the court, clutching his right heel in severe pain.

When Mazzulla was asked postgame about the severity of his injury, he said:

“He’s the type of guy that gets right up. So, he didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. It’s tough watching a guy like him get carried off like that.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Subsequent assessments confirmed the severity of the injury, news all Celtics fans had feared. Jayson Tatum underwent surgery after rupturing his right Achilles tendon and will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which is devastating, especially considering the team is down 3-1 in the series and won’t be able to retain the title.

Expand Tweet

To put it into context, according to ESPN, no NBA player since José Juan Barea in 2019 has returned from an Achilles tear in under 10 and a half months, meaning Tatum is likely to miss all of next season as well.

With many Celtics and NBA fans left saddened by the news, it leads to the question of how Mazzulla’s system will work without their superstar.

Can Pritchard, Porzingis or somebody unexpected step in in Jayson Tatum’s absence?

Replicating what Jayson Tatum offers will prove to be a tall order. A huge factor behind this is that Tatum offers a different dynamic on both ends of the floor. The six-time All-Star leads the team with 28.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg, and 5.4 apg for the second straight postseason.

He excels in off-the-ball movement, pressing, and using his pace to spread the floor, but his work dominating the glass and linking up with Jaylen Brown is an area Joe Mazzulla needs to address in Game 5.

This could see Mazzulla make further tweaks, bringing either Payton Pritchard or Kristaps Porziņģis into the starting fold. Both players have proved to be astute additions to the roster off the bench.

Porziņgis was given the start in Game 1 but failed to score in 13 minutes. He followed that up with eight points in Game 2, five points in Game 3 and seven points in Game 4. Meanwhile, Pritchard has been more consistent, averaging 13, nine, 23 and 12 points, respectively, across the series.

Aside from them, Mazzulla will need more from everyone, from getting back to basics, moving the ball and playing defense. Overall, expect them to play Celtics basketball with their season on the line.

