Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Miami Heat? A look at Celtics superstar's availability (Apr. 2)

Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The 6x NBA All-Star was not listed in the team's injury report ahead of their clash at the TD Garden. The forward comes off a double-double outing with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Boston's comprehensive 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Tatum's availability is a massive boost for the side looking to record their tenth straight win. On the injury front, the Celtics have listed star Jaylen Brown (knee) and big Kristaps Porzingis (illness, reconditioning) as questionable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum lauds Al Horford for playing a key part in Celtics' win over Memphis

Speaking to the reporters after Boston's solid win over the Grizzlies, Jayson Tatum heaped praise on veteran Al Horford for his efforts. The veteran big man scored a team-high and season-high 26 points with nine rebounds coming off the bench. That's the most points Horford has ever scored as a reserve in his 18-year NBA run. Per NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Tatum said:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Al (Horford) played amazing today. He kept us in it, and he hit some big shots in that second half. We just fed off his energy. The oldest guy on the team, and he had the most energy in the last game of the road trip. We needed him big tonight. That was a special performance."

Ad

Tatum and Boston completed their six-game road trip with a brilliant 6-0 record for the first time in the decorated franchise's history. The Celtics are placed second in the East and are pegged to finish as the No. 2 seed with seven games left in the regular season

Only time will tell if Jayson Tatum and the 'revenge tour' narrative ends with the star helping Boston defend their title this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.