Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on the All-NBA forward’s status (February 11)

Jayson Tatum will be available for the Boston Celtics on Sunday against the Miami Heat. He has been removed from his team’s injury report so he is guaranteed to suit up versus the Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference champs. Tatum’s presence will be a big boost for the Celtics who are looking to go up 3-0 in the season series against their conference rivals.

Many were speculating if the All-NBA forward would be on the Celtics’ injury report after appearing on it the past two games. He reportedly played through a non-Covid-related illness during that stretch. The newly-named All-Star starter didn’t show any signs of being affected by the ailment when he had 35 points against the Washington Wizards on Friday.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has been incredibly healthy for the Boston Celtics this season. He has missed only three of his team’s 52 games. Nobody on the Celtics has played more games than him this season.

The last time the five-time All-Star was forced to sit out was on Jan. 8 when Boston was at Indiana to take on the Pacers. He has appeared on the Celtics’ injury report on a few occasions but has managed to get clearance to play.

Tatum dealt with non-Covid-related illness in Boston’s 125-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and Friday’s matchup with the Wizards.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are quite familiar with the Boston Celtics’ franchise cornerstone. Jayson Tatum has played in 21 regular-season games against the South Beach franchise. He has averaged 22.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists against them.

In Boston’s last matchup against the Heat, Tatum had a team-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. He led the Celtics to an overwhelming 143-110 win over their nemesis.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game?

The Heat will host the Celtics at the Kaseya Center on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats are available for as low as $72. Basketball fans can also catch the action on national TV via ABC.

Streaming the matchup is another option to view the game by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

