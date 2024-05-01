Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on the All-NBA forward’s status for Game 5 (May 1)

Jayson Tatum has been cleared by the Boston Celtics to play in Game 5 on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Only Kristaps Porzingis, who has been ruled out due to a right calf strain, is on the Cs’ injury report. Porzingis’ absence was expected as he asked to be taken out due to the said injury.

Tatum’s availability will come as a relief to the Celtics fan base who probably thought the All-NBA forward would at least be questionable. “JT” landed on Bam Adebayo’s foot late in Game 4 and grimaced in pain for some time. He was able to shake it off but many would not have been surprised if his name appeared on the injury list.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

The incident between Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo happened during a lull in the game. Patty Mills was called for a foul for pushing Derrick White who fell on the floor. Tatum picked up the ball and carelessly flicked a 3-pointer when Adebayo stepped into his landing spot.

The play was controversial as it doused cold water on the Miami Heat’s late rally. Adebayo and Co. had cut down Boston’s 28-point lead to 91-78 with 5:08 to go in the game. Following a lengthy review, the referees called a Flagrant Foul on the Heat center.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and Adebayo were incensed as they accused the Boston Celtics star of flopping. The decision gave Tatum two free throws, which he both made before Boston continued possession since Mills fouled White in the preceding play.

Jaylen Brown nailed a jumper after the game continued, giving the Celtics even more breathing room and cutting Miami’s momentum.

Jayson Tatum stats vs Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the series against the Miami Heat. Tatum’s scoring has dropped but his rebounding and assists have improved compared to the regular season. Boston’s deep roster has allowed him to take whatever defensive strategy Miami is scheming against him.

Tatum may be asked to score more with Kristaps Porzingis out in Game 5, though. And since it is a close-out game, the five-time All-Star might be quick with the trigger.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 5?

TD Garden will host the latest showdown between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. TNT will air the game on national TV as it happens while NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Sun will do the same locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.