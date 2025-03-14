Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on Celtics superstar's availability (Mar. 14)

Jayson Tatum continues to feature in the Boston Celtics injury report as the Eastern Conference heavyweights hit the road to take on the new-look Miami Heat on Friday. The forward is listed as questionable with a right knee tendinopathy and joins key starters Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White on the list.

Despite the injury, Tatum played against the OKC Thunder earlier this week and had 33 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the 118-112 loss. He is playing at an All-Star level, coming off a 40-point loss against the LA Lakers, and followed it up with an impressive outing against OKC. It will be a boost for the Celtics if he laces up against the Heat as the side looks to bounce back with a win.

Jayson Tatum on the fan outrage on free throw disparity vs Thunder: "That’s not why we lost at all"

The OKC Thunder’s aggressive brand of basketball was on display again and the decisions from the officials saw them hit at the free throw line 25-25, while the Celtics were at the line for just 10-12. The discussion on social media was that the free throw disparity cost Boston the game, but Jayson Tatum didn't see it that way.

“You’re not gonna keep them off the line. They’re very intentional about that. We’re not gonna be the first team where they shoot five free throws or something crazy like that, but there’s a balance between that and 35 free throws. Granted, some of them were fouls, some of them we’ve gotta be better at."

He further added:

“I’m not saying that’s why we lost or it’s the refs’ fault or anything like that. That’s what you want, you want a physical game. That’s how it’s gonna be in the playoffs. You just want it to be the same on both sides, but that’s not why we lost at all.”

The loss does not affect the Celtics standings in the East. They are 47-19 and are second with 16 games remaining. Jayson Tatum and the defending champions are expected to finish the second seed.

