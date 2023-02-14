Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | February 14th, 2023 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The injury-riddled Boston Celtics may not have Jayson Tatum tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum has been listed as doubtful due to a non-COVID-related illness.

“Taco Jay” has missed just three games this season but could add to that tally unless his condition improves before the morning shootaround. Boston’s most dangerous threat against the Bucks may not even be at Fiserv Forum to cheer for his teammates.

Jayson Tatum played last Sunday in a marquee matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He struggled throughout his 38 minutes of action. Tatum finished with 16 points on 16 shots to go with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee...



Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUT

Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)

Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)

Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)

Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles) Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee...Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUTJayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles)

Boston’s MVP candidate wasn’t at his best against the Grizzlies, but he still made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. The Celtics’ deep roster came through as they pulled off an upset win without Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

The Cs will continue to miss Smart and Brown due to their respective injuries. Boston has also designated Robert Williams III and Grant Williams as questionable, while Malcolm Brogdon is probable.

The Celtics might not have four top players, including Tatum, and their best reinforcement off the bench in Brogdon against the Bucks.

Jayson Tatum has missed only three games this season for the Boston Celtics.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Jayson Tatum (illness) doubtful for Tuesday. Jayson Tatum (illness) doubtful for Tuesday.

Tatum has been an iron man for the Celtics. He is playing a career-high 37.4 minutes per game. With the best record in the Eastern Conference, Boston might opt to give their superstar a rest.

When will Jayson Tatum return?

Boston's best player could be sidelined for at least a few more days.

The Boston Celtics may use extra caution with the first-time NBA All-Star starter. Boston’s game against the Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday will be their last two before the All-Star break.

Jayson Tatum will likely take part in the festivities in Salt Lake City next week, which might push the Celtics to sideline him until February 23.

CelticsMuse @CelticsMuse Jayson Tatum so far this season:



- 30.8 PPG

- Leading the league in scoring (1.6K)

- 1st and 2nd for highest +/- in a single game this season (+46, +45)

- 3rd in MVP voting

- Best record in the NBA

- Became 1st player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-PT FG before turning 25



MVP Jayson Tatum so far this season:- 30.8 PPG- Leading the league in scoring (1.6K)- 1st and 2nd for highest +/- in a single game this season (+46, +45) - 3rd in MVP voting- Best record in the NBA - Became 1st player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-PT FG before turning 25MVP https://t.co/FxDlXKVSIE

Tatum is averaging career-highs in points (30.5 PPG), rebounds (8.6 RPG) and assists 4.5 APG). He is squarely in the MVP race.

The Celtics will need every bit of Tatum's presence as they wait for the injured Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown to return.

Poll : 0 votes