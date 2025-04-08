Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest injury update on Celtics superstar (April 8)

The Boston Celtics have added Jayson Tatum to their injury report ahead of the contest against the New York Knicks. Tatum is questionable due to a sprain in his left ankle.

Tatum hurt his leg during the March 24 contest against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. During the third quarter of the closely contested battle, the star forward went down to the floor after landing on Domantas Sabonis’ foot while attempting a 3-pointer.

Jayson Tatum exited the game after evidently appearing to be in pain. Until that point, the former Duke Blue Devil put up 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in nearly 26 minutes of playing time.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla gave a positive injury update immediately after securing a 113-95 win against the Kings, via ESPN:

“"He seems to be doing OK. I literally just asked him how he was doing, and he said, 'OK'. He'll do anything and everything to make sure he gets better."

Despite admitting that the 6-foot-8 forward was doing “OK”, the coaching staff kept their star player sidelined for the subsequent game against the Phoenix Suns as a precautionary measure.

Jayson Tatum eventually made his return in the second last game of the same road trip, delivering quite a sensational performance – 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Tatum said after leading Boston to a 121-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs:

“It felt fine for the most part but as I keep playing, I think it will feel better. That’s part of it. No one in this locker room feels 100%. It’s part of what we do, everyone is dealing with something so find an opportunity to fight through it."

The 27-year-old participated in three consecutive games since then, before sitting out in the latest matchup at TD Garden against the Washington Wizards.

While his availability for tonight’s contest will be a call to be taken by the coaching staff closer to tipoff, the Celtics might continue to rest Jayson Tatum as results from the remaining schedule have no consequence on their positioning in the Eastern Conference standings.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics?

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics clash will be available for live broadcast on NBA on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game via MAX, NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, April 8, at Madison Square Garden.

