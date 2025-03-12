Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Celtics superstar's availability (Mar. 12)

Jayson Tatum is a doubtful starter for the marquee showdown against the OKC Thunder at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The versatile forward was listed as questionable with a right knee tendinopathy and is a day-to-day decision. He was rested for Boston's game against the Utah Jazz after suiting up for the Lakers skirmish earlier.

Tatum has been on the Celtics' injury report and has been looked at as one of the players with injury management as a priority ahead of the postseason. Also on the list are key stars Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness). Both stars are listed as questionable and are game-time decisions as well.

Jayson Tatum gets candid on respecting LeBron James: "Can’t say enough good things about what he’s done"

The Boston Celtics may have bested the in-form LA Lakers earlier last week, but that didn't change Jayson Tatum's opinion of LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the win, the Celtics star lavished praise on the 4x NBA champion and his contribution to the sport.

"Won a gold medal this summer with each other. Just respect the guys that came before you and paved the way. Can’t say enough good things about what he’s done and accomplished and what he means to the game of basketball. So as a fan, as a competitor, those moments that you get to play against him, you should cherish and you should go out there and compete. Somebody I got a lot of respect for. And I said it before, how you earn respect is going at those guys. He wouldn’t have it any other way."

The mutual respect aside, Jayson Tatum vs LeBron James is a possibility if both teams make the NBA Finals. The two decorated franchises last met in 2010 with Kobe Bryant taking the title. Only time will tell if the two sides can make the Finals.

