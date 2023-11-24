Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest update on Boston Celtics' All-Star's availability (Nov. 24)

The Boston Celtics are back in action on Friday, Nov. 24. They will face the Orlando Magic in their third In-Season Tournament game. The Celtics currently sit top of "East Group C" with two straight wins. Orlando sits third with two wins and one loss.

At the time of writing, Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up against the Magic. He will be facing fellow Duke product Paolo Banchero. However, the Celtics will be sweating on the availability of Jaylen Brown, who is questionable heading into the day. Jrue Holiday is also on the injury report, yet is probable to participate.

Orlando has two injury issues of their own. Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. remain ruled out of the rotation as they recover from their respective injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season. In his first 15 games, the All-Star wing is averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

A big part of Tatum's hot start to the season has been his diverse shot profile. The St. Louis native uses the post more frequently and has embraced his broad frame and length when driving to the rim. Tatum is consistently overpowering his defenders, getting easy buckets, or drawing fouls.

Jayson Tatum is emerging as an MVP candidate for the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has been providing the Boston Celtics with two-way performances to begin the new season. Not only is he dominating on the offensive end as both a scorer and playmaker, but he's also providing excellent defense. Tatum can operate as a helper or as a point-of-attack defender on the wing.

As such, the All-NBA forward has found himself in the early MVP discussions. Nevertheless, Tatum will face some fierce competition for the coveted individual award. Luka Doncic has been mind-blowingly good to begin the season, while Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Steph Curry have also had electric starts.

Still, the Celtics will be happy their best player is proving himself to be worthy of an MVP mention. They will need Tatum to be operating at a level that puts him in the top five players in the world if they truly want to challenge for the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Tatum's success is also down to the roster around him. Brad Stevens has constructed a highly skilled rotation full of elite talents. With so much playmaking, scoring, and defense around him, Tatum has been unlocked and is now playing some of the best basketball of his career to date.