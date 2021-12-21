Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is having an explosive outing in the 2021-22 NBA season. His outstanding displays have played a huge role in the Celtics ranking 7th in the Eastern Conference.

The 2-time All-Star is yet to miss a game as he has featured in all 30 games for the Celtics this season. Jayson Tatum has recorded 10 double-doubles, with his season-best coming in the Celtics' win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He posted 42 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists while completing 3 steals.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum tonight:



42 PTS

16-25 FG

7-13 3P



It’s his 8th 40-point game — tying Paul Pierce for the most ever by a Celtic before turning 24. Jayson Tatum tonight:42 PTS16-25 FG7-13 3PIt’s his 8th 40-point game — tying Paul Pierce for the most ever by a Celtic before turning 24. https://t.co/f6Uc2XMXjq

He was featured for 38 minutes and registered a 64.0 field goal percentage, netting 16 out of 25 attempts from the field. In 15 attempts from beyond the arc, Jayson Tatum completed 7 threes and recorded 3 free throws from 5 attempts from the charity stripe. He led the team in points, field goals, and three-pointers to help secure a 14-point differential over the Bucks.

Jayson Tatum is questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 10, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to NBC Sports Boston reporter Chris Forsberg, Jayson Tatum has been announced as questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This is due to a sprain on his left ankle.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Celtics say Josh Richardson is now in protocol and out vs 76ers.



Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Romeo Langford (neck) both questionable.



Six others still in protocol. Celtics say Josh Richardson is now in protocol and out vs 76ers. Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Romeo Langford (neck) both questionable. Six others still in protocol.

While Tatum might feature in tonight's game, if coach Ime Udoka decides to rest him, we should see Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith get more minutes on the court.

The earlier encounter between the Celtics and 76ers ended in a point differential in favor of the Celtics. Although Jayson Tatum registered 26 points and completed a career-high 16 rebounds, it was center Robert Williams who stole the night. Williams blocked a buzzer-beater shot made by Georges Niang to help the Celtics claim victory.

The Celtics will be looking to build off the back of a home win over the New York Knicks. They currently have a 15-15 record, which is far from what Udoka expected of his team coming into the season. Jayson Tatum's absence tonight might see the Celtics get the lesser outcome.

When will Jayson Tatum return?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 10, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the past 9 games played since the start of December, Tatum has registered an average of 30.6 points and 8.8 rebounds alongside 3.4 assists per game. The hope for fans and the franchise is that his momentum will not be drawn back by this ankle sprain.

He might suit up for the Celtics tonight, but will most likely feature for a limited time on the court. The 76ers are coming into the game after three consecutive losses and will be looking to end their losing streak.

