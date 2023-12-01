Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on All-Star forward's status (Dec. 1)

Jayson Tatum is expected to play in the Boston Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers as the All-NBA forward is not listed on the team's injury report. Tatum will be looking to continue his strong start to the season, which has featured a new shot profile, including a highly effective post-up game.

The Celtics boast one of the best records in the NBA. Tatum's presence on the roster is a significant reason Boston has been such a force to begin the new season. Not only is he an elite three-level scorer, he's also one of the better defenders on the Celtics' roster.

Philadelphia's defense will be stretched to the max when they face Boston. Joe Mazzulla likes his team to run a five-out offense designed to open up driving lanes, create catch-and-shoot opportunities on the perimeter and provide Tatum space to work out of the post.

In his 18 games this season, Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.1% from deep. Tatum's ability to create off the dribble and knock down shots off the catch makes him a tough defensive matchup for any team in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum continues to evolve as a playmaker

An under-appreciated aspect of Jayson Tatum's game is his ability to operate as a primary playmaker for his team. Tatum has improved his processing speed every year and is now a high-level passer who can see the floor and counter double-teams with smart, timely passing.

In the modern NBA, forwards are expected to be proficient when dribbling and creating for themselves. However, Tatum has evolved into a defacto point-forward for the Celtics and is already wowing with some of his passing reads to begin the season.

As such, teams are put into a difficult spot. Tatum's scoring ability dictates that you send two defenders at him. However, his ability to see over the double and make the right read means that he consistently punishes defenses that are over-zealous with their trap and blitz defenses.

Throughout a game, Tatum's cat-and-mouse interactions with a defense can create some difficult moments. If you sag off, he will drain a jumper in your face. Closeout too hard, and he will drive right past you. Look to force him to his weaker hand, and he hits a swing pass to an open shooter or cutter.

Tatum has evolved into an all-around offensive threat and that evolution has given the Celtics a major boost in the search for their first championship since 2008.