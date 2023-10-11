Jayson Tatum played in the Boston Celtics' first preseason game but skipped the next. The Celts have their third preseason game in four days against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday (Oct. 11) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There's no indication that Tatum will play against the 76ers, but there's a good chance that he could after not featuring against the New York Knicks on Monday (Oct. 9)

Against the Sixers last Sunday, Tatum logged in almost 27 minutes of playing time and provided 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He played alongside newly acquired players Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who're expected to play heavy minutes in the Celtics' rotation this season.

The Boston Celtics are entering the season with championship aspirations after falling short against the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. With a few new additions and a full season with coach Joe Muzulla, the Celts will look to go the distance.

In his sixth season in the NBA, Tatum averaged a career-high of 30.1 points along with 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

NBA GMs have high expectations for Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics in latest survey

In a survey of NBA general managers, the Boston Celtics were picked by 33% of them to win the 2024 NBA championship, tied with defending champions Denver Nuggets.

That's mainly due to Jayson Tatum who received significant votes in multiple categories The Celtics are seen as serious contenders for the title, and Tatum is the centerpiece of the contending franchise.

In an interesting summer of player movement, GMs also voted the Boston Celtics as the team that had the best off-season, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks who acquired Damian Lillard.

Entering his seventh season in the NBA, Jayson Tatum has made four NBA All-Star selections, two All-NBA first team and a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.