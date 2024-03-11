Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 5-time NBA All-Star's status (March 11)

The rise of the Boston Celtics, leading the NBA in wins this season, is largely due to Jayson Tatum stepping up to lead a deep roster filled with All-Stars. His stellar gameplay has been recognized well, and it shows as he's in the running for the MVP award.

However, Tatum was reported to have an illness on Mar. 8 but played against the Phoenix Suns. However, for the Portland Trail Blazers, he's questionable to play because of an ankle injury.

If Tatum becomes a late-game scratch, it will be the fourth game he will miss this season out of 64 games.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

On Dec. 20, 2023, the ankle injury of Jayson Tatum was first reported this season. That led him to miss the Cetlics game against the Sacramento Kings, but the team won without him.

His ankle acted up again on Dec. 29 and Jan. 7, making him miss matchups against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

Along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are questionable to play, while Kristaps Porzingis is already not expected to suit up. Team doctors have a decision to make on who will be able to play, so it may be a great time to rest Tatum's injury as they still own a comfortable lead to retain the NBA's best record.

Jayson Tatum stats vs Portland Trail Blazers

The last time Jayson Tatum played against the Portland Trail Blazers was back on Mar. 17 last season when Damian Lllard was not yet traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics won 126-112. Tatum led in scoring with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He also shot an accurate 16-of-18 from the free throw line, doing 40% of his field goals.

In their Mar. 8, 2023 encounter, the Celtics dominated the Trail Blazers, 115-93. Tatum reached 30 points and did 11-of-17 from the field. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers?

This matchup between the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with the tip-off happening at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The broadcast partners for this game are NBC Sports Boston and ROOT Sports. Both feeds are made available to watch through online live streaming by subscribing to NBA League Pass.