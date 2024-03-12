Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz. Boston will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set so the three-time All-NBA star could be given a rest. Tatum was cleared to play versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday just hours before tip-off.

Leading into the Blazers game, “JT” was also questionable due to a right ankle impingement. He seemed to tweak it on Thursday in the Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Mar. 7. Tatum didn’t show any signs of the injury against the Phoenix Suns two nights later, but he surfaced in the injury report for the Portland game.

Jayson Tatum has been carrying a heavy load for the Boston Celtics, particularly during their current five-game road trip. With Kristaps Porzingis sitting out two games and Jrue Holiday out in one, he has had to play more minutes than usual. He might be getting a rest on Tuesday in Utah.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has not missed a game for the Boston Celtics since Jan. 8 when he had to rest a sprained left ankle. He has appeared on the team’s injury report on several occasions but he has been cleared to play. The five-time All-Star also battled illness early in February but managed to play through it.

Tatum reappeared on the injury list before the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers but was again given the green light to play. With the showdown versus Utah less than 24 hours after beating the Blazers, “JT” could be forced to sit.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs Utah Jazz

Tatum has played 13 games against the Utah Jazz and averaged 23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.2 SPG. He has shot 48.1% versus the Salt Lake City team, including 46.1% in nearly six 3PA per game. The Celtics’ franchise cornerstone has been more deadly in his last five games against them. He has averaged 29.4 PPG on 53.1% shooting, including 46.5% from deep during that stretch.

If he is cleared to play, he will be unquestionably Utah’s biggest focus on the defensive end.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz game?

The Jazz will host the Celtics at the Delta Center on Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats for the Celtics-Jazz game go for as low as $35. KJZZ and NBC Sports Boston will also air the game live locally. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.